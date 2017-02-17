Chan Polling offers a glimpse into the future of the Suburbs
Every Minnesota music fan knows the Suburbs. Revamped and revitalized, the new wave pioneers who helped jumpstart the local scene in the '70s return to First Avenue tonight for the Star Tribune 's Are You Local? competition.
Read more at City Pages.
Prior Lake Discussions
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|ilovekickboxing, Savage MN
|Jan 23
|Ashley_R
|1
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec '16
|kbasa1618
|5
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin...
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
