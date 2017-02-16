Blondie + Garbage doubleheader coming to Mystic Lake

Two of rock 'n' roll's most badass frontwomen -- Blondie's Debbie Harry and Garbage's Shirley Manson -- are headed to the casino. Both bands announced plans Wednesday to double-headline Mystic Lake Casino on July 21. Tickets -- $65-$99 -- go on sale 10 a.m. February 17 via the Mystic box office and website .

