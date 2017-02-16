7 years for Twin Cities man who illegally won $3M in government bids, bought fancy cars
A Prior Lake man with a long rap sheet was sentenced to prison for nearly seven years for fraudulently obtaining at least $3 million in government construction contracts and costing those who did business with him many hundreds of thousands of dollars. Gerard L. Roy, 55, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Minneapolis on convictions for mail fraud and money laundering.
