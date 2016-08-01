Workers' comp, insurance laws take ef...

Workers' comp, insurance laws take effect

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Finance and Commerce

Laws passed in 2016 dealing with workers' compensation and life insurance either went into effect or had key provisions that went into effect on Jan. 1, according to House Public Information Services . Electronic transactions: A number of legislative suggestions offered by the Workers' Compensation Advisory Council became law on Aug. 1, 2016.

