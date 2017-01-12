Prior Lake grad Ben Sloan, charged in...

Prior Lake grad Ben Sloan, charged in University of Minnesota...

Ben Sloan, seen here wearing a maroon tank top, is accused of groping and molesting a woman at a University of Minnesota bar. The 21-year-old Twin Cities man accused of rape-y behavior on the University of Minnesota campus had a bit of a history with rape-y jokes.

Prior Lake, MN

