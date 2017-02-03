LFA 2 Weigh-in Results: Mike Richman, Lazar Stojadinovic On Point
Newly-former Legacy Fighting Alliance is back with its second event ever as LFA 2 is set to invade the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota, on Friday night. Headlining the card will be a featherweight encounter between Mike Richman and Lazar Stojadinovic .
