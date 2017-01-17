Charge: Stranger molests woman in booth at popular nightspot near U campus
A man sat down in a booth at a popular drinking spot near the University of Minnesota next to a woman he didn't know, reached into her pants and molested her, charges say. Benjamin E. Sloan, 21, of Prior Lake, was arrested and charged last week in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
