Celeb news
The new season of Club Book will showcase 10 authors over four months, including local writers Lorna Landvik and Kao Kalia Yang and nationally recognized writers Yaa Gyasi, Lily King and Jamie Ford. All events are free and open to the public, paid for by the state's Legacy Amendment and curated by the Metropolitan Library Service Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ilovekickboxing, Savage MN
|Jan 23
|Ashley_R
|1
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec '16
|kbasa1618
|5
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin...
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prior Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC