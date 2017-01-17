Aerosmith's Brad Whitford, Los Lobos'...

Aerosmith's Brad Whitford, Los Lobos' Members Added to 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour Lineup

With the 2017 installment of the Experience Hendrix Tour set to kick off on February 17 in Portland, Oregon, some new additions to the trek's star-studded lineup have been announced. Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford and Los Lobos singer/guitarists David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas will appear on select dates of the Jimi Hendrix tribute tour, which is mapped out through a March 26 show in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

