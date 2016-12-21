Mall of America welcomes its first black Santa
Santa Larry Jefferson smiles with Jack Kivel, 3, of Prior Lake for photos at the Santa Experience at Mall of America. "This is a long time coming," said Landon Luther, co-owner of the Santa Experience, which has run the intimate photo studio at the mall for years.
