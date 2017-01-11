Election turned into anti-incumbent rout across Twin Cities
"There was a different attitude throughout the county of anti-something - anti-taxes, anti-incumbent, whatever," said Barbara Marschall, a Scott County commissioner for two decades who lost her seat. That's because a significant number of officials were ousted in the November election - and many say they were inundated by a wave of anti-incumbent sentiment that spilled over from the presidential election.
