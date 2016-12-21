CHANHASSENCity scrambles to fill gap left by worker comp costs
The Chanhassen City Council is looking for ways to cover an unanticipated $59,000 budget shortfall that's attributed to an increase in workers' compensation insurance premiums. The premium increase of 29 percent seems to be a one-time blip, and city staffers said they're not expecting a big increase next year.
