A Minnesotan's essential guide for getting into fat bikes
With the burgeoning popularity of fat tire bikes in Minnesota, it's easy to forget that it wasn't so long ago that the "fatty" was looked upon by many bicyclists as more an object of curiosity than a desirable mode of two-wheeled recreation and transportation. Today, fat bikes bring in $50 million and more in sales, up from $6 million in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec 14
|Linda
|106
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec 7
|kbasa1618
|5
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin...
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prior Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC