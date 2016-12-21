A Minnesotan's essential guide for ge...

A Minnesotan's essential guide for getting into fat bikes

Thursday Dec 1

With the burgeoning popularity of fat tire bikes in Minnesota, it's easy to forget that it wasn't so long ago that the "fatty" was looked upon by many bicyclists as more an object of curiosity than a desirable mode of two-wheeled recreation and transportation. Today, fat bikes bring in $50 million and more in sales, up from $6 million in 2013.

Prior Lake, MN

