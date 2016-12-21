Man, woman jailed in connection with Prior Lake slaying ID'd
A woman and a man were booked on suspicion of murder Thursday in connection with the killing of 42-year-old James Herron in Prior Lake, which led to a police chase that ended when police shot another man suspected in the slaying, authorities said. The 39-year-old woman was booked into Scott County Jail about 10:30 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder and accepting liability for crimes of another person, according to online jail records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Prior Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec 14
|Linda
|106
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec 7
|kbasa1618
|5
|Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin...
|Sep '16
|Paris Hilton
|24
|South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|3
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
|Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Andy Alt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prior Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC