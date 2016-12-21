Man, woman jailed in connection with ...

Man, woman jailed in connection with Prior Lake slaying ID'd

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Nov 24 Read more: Star Tribune

A woman and a man were booked on suspicion of murder Thursday in connection with the killing of 42-year-old James Herron in Prior Lake, which led to a police chase that ended when police shot another man suspected in the slaying, authorities said. The 39-year-old woman was booked into Scott County Jail about 10:30 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder and accepting liability for crimes of another person, according to online jail records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prior Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec 14 Linda 106
News Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08) Dec 9 Merican BEYOTCH 61
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage Dec 7 kbasa1618 5
News Fmr. Prior Lake Youth Pastor Charged With Havin... Sep '16 Paris Hilton 24
News South-metro church coalition brings depression ... (Feb '10) Feb '15 Andy Alt 3
Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Andy Alt 1
Missing child from Prior Lake, Olga Hengen, sin... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Andy Alt 1
See all Prior Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prior Lake Forum Now

Prior Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prior Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Prior Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,244 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,104

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC