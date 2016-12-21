IDs released of Eden Prairie officers...

IDs released of Eden Prairie officers who shot suspect in Prior Lake killing

Wednesday Nov 30

Authorities released Wednesday the identities of two Eden Prairie police officers who last week shot a suspect in the killing of a man in his Prior Lake home. Officers Brandon Carlston and Bryan Dean were uninjured during what authorities have said was an exchange of gunfire on Nov. 23 near the Londonderry Road exit on Hwy.

