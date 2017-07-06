Former Henrico youth pastor to serve ...

Former Henrico youth pastor to serve reduced sentence for sex crimes

A former Henrico youth pastor will serve two months total for multiple charges of sex crimes after he entered multiple Alford pleas. Aaron Thomas Payne, 21, was arrested in 2016 after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a child in his care at the church.

