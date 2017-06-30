Most piglets survive Turnpike crash; others will have to be put down

All but 500 baby pigs survived a crash of the large truck they were being hauled in Thursday afternoon on the West Virginia Turnpike in Mercer County, authorities said. The rig was traveling north near Princeton at around 1:30 p.m. when the driver swerved to avoid a collision with another truck and lost control-flipping his pig-hauling truck in the median.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.