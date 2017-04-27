Monroe County man killed in Princeton...

Monroe County man killed in Princeton crash

6 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

According to Princeton Police, Robert Eric Martin, 28, of Peterstown, wrecked the pickup truck he was driving on U.S. Route 460 near the 17 mile marker at around 9 p.m.

Princeton, WV

