A popular public school Bible class in West Virginia faces legal challenge
Brett and Courtney Tolliver sit with their daughter EllaKate, 4, and son Trenton, 7, at the train depot in Princeton, W.Va. Gym is Trenton Tolliver's favorite class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brick fell on theater, Puckett got Grant to fix it
|3 hr
|ComiConn
|5
|Mathena center
|3 hr
|CommConn
|23
|Who Are The Dumbest Mfs In This Area?
|3 hr
|CommConn
|6
|American Block
|7 hr
|Lightening Bug
|7
|Wickham Ave Hooker (Oct '16)
|10 hr
|Jim Ross
|77
|Noahs barber shop
|13 hr
|Wilma
|4
|Nikki Laxton
|13 hr
|Stepup
|10
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC