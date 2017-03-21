State of West Virginia v. Johnnie Ray...

State of West Virginia v. Johnnie Ray Farley

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

John Earl Williams Jr., Esq., Raeann Osborne, Esq., Princeton, West Virginia, Counsel for Petitioner Patrick Morrisey, Esq., Attorney General, David A. Stackpole, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for Respondent The petitioner, Johnnie Ray Farley, appeals the October 13, 2015, 1 order of the Circuit Court of Mercer County denying his motion for a new trial subsequent to his jury conviction for murder in the first degree. The jury did not recommend mercy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Care 3 hr Truth 17
Christian Girls Gone Wild 7 hr Ex Pastor 1
Wickham Ave Hooker 7 hr mr t 50
Blonde in a Buick 8 hr Zakk 1
exotic illusions (Oct '10) 8 hr Batman 31
dirty cops (Jul '10) 9 hr Driver 22
Rocky Seay 9 hr bulldog 38
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Princeton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,726,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC