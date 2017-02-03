W.Va. man charged with theft, use of ...

W.Va. man charged with theft, use of bankcard

According to court records, Matthew Aaron Skeens, 27, of Princeton, W.Va., is alleged to have stolen a bankcard in Dublin June 27 and used it on 13 occasions between July 5 and July 20. Dublin Police Chief Dennis Lambert said the card belonged to the mother of Skeens' girlfriend. He said losses from the theft totaled $2,119.

