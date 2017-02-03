W.Va. man charged with theft, use of bankcard
According to court records, Matthew Aaron Skeens, 27, of Princeton, W.Va., is alleged to have stolen a bankcard in Dublin June 27 and used it on 13 occasions between July 5 and July 20. Dublin Police Chief Dennis Lambert said the card belonged to the mother of Skeens' girlfriend. He said losses from the theft totaled $2,119.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Lingerfelter OBGYN??
|3 hr
|looking
|1
|Boycott Rude Establishments!
|3 hr
|LMFAO
|5
|Missy Butler
|3 hr
|Qvallo
|5
|Keep a word, drop a word (May '12)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|5,576
|Mike Hunt
|8 hr
|John 8
|5
|Would u work at Dish network?? (Nov '12)
|8 hr
|John 8
|31
|Toothless Woman
|8 hr
|John 8
|4
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC