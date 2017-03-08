Police Looking for Purse Snatching Suspects
State police are seeking two suspects that snatched a purse at the Walmart store near Princeton and then used a credit card to make thousands of dollars in purchases. According to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the incident occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2016, according to Trooper J.L. Morris of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tana miller
|2 min
|FCHADLOUTHEN
|3
|Mother files federal lawsuit over bible classes...
|56 min
|HahaWhat
|275
|All step-parents input please
|1 hr
|Input
|13
|Women of 4 seasons pharmacy
|3 hr
|Pig Farmer
|6
|manager at princeton cracker barrel
|3 hr
|Taylorshmit
|5
|Women are nuts!
|3 hr
|Ex Pastor
|3
|Bible Class files Federal Law suit against Woman
|9 hr
|Ex Pastor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC