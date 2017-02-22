Man with knife dead after confrontati...

Man with knife dead after confrontation with State Police

A man died Wednesday following an incident in Mercer County, in which he was brandishing a knife and attempting to stab a West Virginia State Police trooper with the instrument. Two troopers encountered Kyle Copson, 26, of Cross Lanes, on Meadowfield Lane in Princeton around 3:40 p.m. The incident was near a Hardee's.

