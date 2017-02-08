Governor Justice uses whiteboard, jokes, impressions, animal...
In a rhetorical flourish almost certainly unlike any in the history of West Virginia gubernatorial oratory, Jim Justice spread his arms wide and moaned in an impression of Frankenstein's monster. "I always thought, if you got caught by Frankenstein, you deserved to die," Justice said at the end of his first State of the State address and inspiring the laughter of delegates, senators and Supreme Court justices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tyler pruett? (Oct '10)
|15 min
|Jordan
|2
|Kelsey graham (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|John 8
|68
|Trashiest trailor park in Princeton (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|LOL
|274
|chad arnold (May '10)
|1 hr
|Chadzilla
|19
|cps/dhhr (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|The problem
|30
|Ppl do not just drop off the face of the earth....
|3 hr
|2 words
|10
|things fat chicks never say
|3 hr
|balance the bookie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC