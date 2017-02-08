Governor Justice uses whiteboard, jok...

Governor Justice uses whiteboard, jokes, impressions, animal...

In a rhetorical flourish almost certainly unlike any in the history of West Virginia gubernatorial oratory, Jim Justice spread his arms wide and moaned in an impression of Frankenstein's monster. "I always thought, if you got caught by Frankenstein, you deserved to die," Justice said at the end of his first State of the State address and inspiring the laughter of delegates, senators and Supreme Court justices.

