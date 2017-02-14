Around the Region

In celebration of African American History Month, the African American Historical Association will sponsor guest speakers from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Presbyterian Church of Hagerstown, 20 South Prospect St. Program is free and open to the public. Speakers will include Stephen Bockmiller, speaking on Private Mark Marshall, 2nd USCT; Richard Kline, discussing the Rev.

