Wood County Commission not a fan of I...

Wood County Commission not a fan of I-77 tolls

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

PARKERSBURG, W.Va . - Although nothing has been decided, there are plenty of ideas being talked about for increasing the revenue for road construction and maintenance in West Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emily and Kevin 2 hr Former co worker 9
Teresa Mcmahan Zirkle (Sep '11) 3 hr perfect 14
Don't use the microchip cards! 3 hr costumed freak 22
Missy Butler 9 hr Lori 15
Jessica And Bob 18 hr Gutted 1
Anyone used American Tax Company to get their t... (Mar '16) 21 hr ohyeah 13
Radio Talk Show Host Chuck Harder Is Back (Mar '15) Sun Jim in Florida 29
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Princeton, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC