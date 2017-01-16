Powerball winner comes forward
The West Virginia Lottery plans to introduce that winner during a press conference at Lottery Headquarters at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The winning ticket matched five numbers of the Wednesday, January 11th drawing correction, but missed the Powerball number.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents allowing boyfriends to move in with the... (Jun '12)
|16 min
|pearl
|174
|***"prayer line topic"*** (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|purplelady1040
|62,420
|Looking for friend
|1 hr
|Velvetvalor
|2
|Looking for firewood.
|1 hr
|Tiger man
|9
|Uneducated Retards In The Area
|2 hr
|maxwell
|6
|any guys want to party..read this now!
|5 hr
|Ishmael
|3
|donna harman
|12 hr
|mad about it
|7
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC