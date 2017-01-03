Plea agreement reached in Mercer County murder case

Michael Neel, 27, of Bluefield, will appear for his plea hearing Jan. 19. He allegedly shot his estranged wife, Kayla Neel, and Dakota Walls, 23, of Princeton on Dec. 16, 2014. Neel was charged with first degree murder, attempt to commit first-degree murder, malicious assault and wanton endangerment.

