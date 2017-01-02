Coming into Focus: Will Hardwood Mark...

Coming into Focus: Will Hardwood Markets Shrug Off Recent Anomaly?

Coming into Focus: Will Hardwood Markets Shrug Off Recent Anomaly? Researchers analyze trends in hardwood market and question if future trends will follow the same patterns. By Staff Date Posted: 2/1/2017 Industrial users have overtaken users of appearance lumber in terms of U.S. consumption of hardwood lumber, a trend that has been firmly established for at least seven years.

