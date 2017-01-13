$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Princeton
The winner of a $2 million Powerball ticket has yet to claim their winnings, according to the West Virginia Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #12 on Stafford Drive in Princeton.
