Police: Armed robbery reported at Little Caesars in Princeton
Police said the Little Caesars off Stafford Drive was robbed at gun point at around 9:30 a.m. Monday as the restaurant was preparing to open for the day. The suspect, described by police as a black males with some type of wig on and face partially covered, allegedly confronted the store manager with a firearm, then fled the scene.
