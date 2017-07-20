Playwright Edward Albee's Incomplete ...

Playwright Edward Albee's Incomplete Works May Never See The Light Of Day

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee has been in the news a lot lately. Albee died in 2016 , and since then his estate has turned down a multi-racial production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and put his contemporary art collection up for auction for an estimated $9 million.

