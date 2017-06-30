'I'm at my residence' - Christie defends lounging at ...

In June's edition of Ask the Governor Governor, Chris Christie said he, his family and their guests would "visible" spending the Fourth of July weekend at the gubernatorial beach house near Island Beach State Park. Less than a week later, and with the government shutdown in effect, pictures emerged of the governor on the beach with nobody else in sight - as the park itself had been closed by the shutdown.

