Watch a game of 19th century a base balla this month in Princeton

Calling all baseball-lovers and history-buffs: the Historical Society of Princeton will present its annual 19th century "base ball" game on Saturday, June 24, starting at 11 a.m. at Greenway Meadows Park, 275 Rosedale Road, Princeton.

