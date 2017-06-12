Watch a game of 19th century a base balla this month in Princeton
Calling all baseball-lovers and history-buffs: the Historical Society of Princeton will present its annual 19th century "base ball" game on Saturday, June 24, starting at 11 a.m. at Greenway Meadows Park, 275 Rosedale Road, Princeton.
