Venerable Princeton bistro closing after more than 30 years

Main Street Bistro , the Princeton fixture for American and European bistro fare for more than 30 years, is closing a year after it was sold to Fenwick Hospitality Group, which owns the popular Agricola and year-old Dinky Bar & Kitchen. "I was a customer and a fan of the bistro long before we purchased it," says Fenwick owner Jim Nawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.