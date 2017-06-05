Unity Bank president named to national board for independent bankers
Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes has been elected to the Federal Delegate Board of the Independent Community Bankers of America , which represents nearly 6,000 community banks nationally. "I am honored to be elected the New Jersey delegate to ICBA," Hughes said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|May 12
|Angela
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC