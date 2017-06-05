Unity Bank president named to nationa...

Unity Bank president named to national board for independent bankers

Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes has been elected to the Federal Delegate Board of the Independent Community Bankers of America , which represents nearly 6,000 community banks nationally. "I am honored to be elected the New Jersey delegate to ICBA," Hughes said.

