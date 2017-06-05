Trump's bad decision leaves climate c...

Trump's bad decision leaves climate change to states, mayors | Editorial

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The Paris Agreement on climate change may not be perfect, but the union of 196 nations represents a solid framework for addressing the ravages greenhouse gas emissions are inflicting on Planet Earth. With the United States' ill-considered withdrawal from the accord, dropping that number to 195, it falls on the country's cities and states to carry forward the ideals of slowing climate change and curbing carbon-based pollution.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Mercer County was issued at June 11 at 3:45PM EDT

