Route 206 Detours Set As Bridge Repair Begins
Traffic in and around Princeton is about to get trickier than usual. Starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 and continuing every day until November 3, the Route 206 bridge over the Stony Brook will be closed in both directions.
