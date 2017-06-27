Restore funding to Planned Parenthood now | Editorial
To: Members of New Jersey's Legislature, who will vote Thursday on whether to override Gov. Chris Christie's veto and restore funding for family planning in the state. From: The Trenton woman seeking HIV/AIDS testing, the Princeton man worried that he's contracted a sexually-transmitted disease, the young woman from Hamilton who needs her first mammogram - and the other 100,000 of your constituents who turn to Planned Parenthood services every year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
