Princeton's landfill solar project underway after more delays

PRINCETON -- After years of delays , construction is finally underway on a 3-megawatt solar array at the closed Princeton landfill and officials expect it to start generating electricity by the end of the summer. NJR Clean Energy Ventures has been assigned by GeoPeak Energy to build an 8,000-panel ground-mount solar array on the Princeton Municipal Landfill.

