Princeton school board extends teacher contracts with raises
For NJ.com) To purchase prints of this photo, visit TimesofTrenton.zenfolio.com For NJ.com) To purchase prints of this photo, visit TimesofTrenton.zenfolio.com PRINCETON - Princeton public school teachers received a raise and had their contracts extended by two years in a decision finalized at a special school board meeting Tuesday night. Teachers, who were set to have their contracts expire in 2018, will now see their contracts continue through June 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|May '17
|Angela
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC