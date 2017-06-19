Princeton school board extends teacher contracts with raises

For NJ.com) To purchase prints of this photo, visit TimesofTrenton.zenfolio.com For NJ.com) To purchase prints of this photo, visit TimesofTrenton.zenfolio.com PRINCETON - Princeton public school teachers received a raise and had their contracts extended by two years in a decision finalized at a special school board meeting Tuesday night. Teachers, who were set to have their contracts expire in 2018, will now see their contracts continue through June 2020.

