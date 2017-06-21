Princeton Ballet School Celebrates Me...

Princeton Ballet School Celebrates Merit Scholarship Award Recipients, Recognizes Seniors

Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet , presented scholarship awards and recognized its graduating seniors at its Annual Spring Production. This year's production, The Sleeping Beauty, was presented at Patriots Theatre at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. The Audre Estey Award is named for Princeton Ballet School's founder and is given to rising seniors of exceptional talent and dedication and who serve as role models to others.

