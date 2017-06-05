New Game: Pool Game Simulation
This pool simulations was first displayed at the open house at David Sarnoff Research Center in Princeton, New Jersey on a RCA Spectra 70/25 computer with an IDI vector display. The game features 15 numbered balls, and a dotted cue ball.
