NBA legend among honorary degree reci...

NBA legend among honorary degree recipients at Princeton U. graduation

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

PRINCETON -- NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was one of five people to receive an honorary degree during Princeton University's commencement ceremony Tuesday. The doctor of humanities degree was bestowed on Abdul-Jabbar not only for his prowess as a basketball player, but for his accomplishments as a humanitarian, activist and writer, University Orator and Trustee Sheryl WuDunn said during the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for birth mom May 12 Angela 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,579,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC