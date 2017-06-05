NBA legend among honorary degree recipients at Princeton U. graduation

PRINCETON -- NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was one of five people to receive an honorary degree during Princeton University's commencement ceremony Tuesday. The doctor of humanities degree was bestowed on Abdul-Jabbar not only for his prowess as a basketball player, but for his accomplishments as a humanitarian, activist and writer, University Orator and Trustee Sheryl WuDunn said during the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.