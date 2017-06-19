Man who broke into home, raped sleeping stranger sentenced
PRINCETON - A man who admitted to breaking into a woman's house and raping her last summer, has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Pedro Arias-Santiago, 27, of Princeton, was issued the sentence Friday after pleading guilty in February to one count of aggravated sexual assault.
