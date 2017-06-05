June 10 is the 'longest day' in New J...

June 10 is the 'longest day' in New Jersey for cyclists

"The Longest Day" - the 200 mile ride of the New Brunswick based Central Jersey Bike Club takes place on June 10. Nineteen riders have signed up for the trek from Port Jarvis, New York, to Cape May, but you have to be a club member to participate. Club president Steven Seigel says the sole purpose of The Longest Day bike ride is simply to have fun.

