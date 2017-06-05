'Juilliard of New Jersey:' Gov. Kean joins Coalition to Save Westminster
The Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College has enlisted a former governor in their effort to stop Rider University from selling the school's property. The Coalition's attorney, Bruce Afran, told New Jersey 101.5 that Kean joined the group because he considers Westminster to be "a vaunted cultural institution that is known throughout the world for its music education."
