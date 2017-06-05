'Juilliard of New Jersey:' Gov. Kean ...

'Juilliard of New Jersey:' Gov. Kean joins Coalition to Save Westminster

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College has enlisted a former governor in their effort to stop Rider University from selling the school's property. The Coalition's attorney, Bruce Afran, told New Jersey 101.5 that Kean joined the group because he considers Westminster to be "a vaunted cultural institution that is known throughout the world for its music education."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for birth mom May 12 Angela 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Mercer County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC