J.K. Rowling has this one piece of ad...

J.K. Rowling has this one piece of advice for ambitious muggles

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MarketWatch

Twenty years ago this week, Harry Potter graced the shelves of bookstores for the very first time, but its success didn't come from magic potions, wands or a powerful thunderbolt-shaped scar. It came from practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for birth mom May '17 Angela 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,326 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC