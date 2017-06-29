Hopatcong school board approves $146K...

Hopatcong school board approves $146K operational audit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Hopatcong Board of Education voted on Monday to approve the execution of an operational efficiency audit at a cost of almost $150,000. "We view this very much as an investment, and we expect to see a significant return on that investment," said board member Alexander McLean during the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for birth mom May '17 Angela 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,659 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC