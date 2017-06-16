Get to know nationa s new poet laureate

Get to know nationa s new poet laureate

In her memoir, “Ordinary Light,” poet Tracy K. Smith describes reading a poem by Emily Dickinson in her fifth-grade class and feeling a flash of recognition, as if she were “privy to magic.” “I couldn't help but memorize a poem whose meter had worked upon me quickly and in a way I didn't quite yet understand,” she writes. “Its rhyme scheme cemented, for me, a new sense of inevitability.” Soon after, Smith wrote a short poem, “Humor,” and showed it to her teacher, who urged her to keep writing.

